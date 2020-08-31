Ananya Panday's Pictures Take Us Inside Her Lush House In Mumbai; Check Them Out

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular celebrities in Bollywood. She has gotten a massive fan base in a short period of time. The actor also boasts of 14.4 million fans on Instagram and she is quite active on her social media. She regularly posts updates about her life giving her fans a glimpse of her life.The actor also posts pictures through which she gives her fans a sneak peek of her beautiful abode. Here is a look at some of the pictures where Ananya Panday gave a glimpse of what her house looks like.

Ananya Panday's home

Ananya Panday lives with her family at Mumbai’s Pali Hill area. She lives with her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday and her younger sister Rysa. She also has her two pet dogs.

She often poses in and around her living room. It has a patterned monochrome glossy flooring. The décor and interior of her living room are wooden giving off some vintage vibes. The clear glass windows also bring in ample sunlight. There is also a turquoise table with gold detailing. It regularly features in Ananya Panday’s several pictures. The living room has also seen several get-togethers of her friends and family on Instagram.

The interiors of Ananya Panday’s house are a perfect blend of cosy and sophisticated. The couches and chairs are teal blue velvet. They also have olive green cushioning at the seating area. Ananya Panday and her family’s love for patterns are also visible in several of her pictures. From stripes to checks, one can spot several such patterns in her pictures from house.

Ananya Panday also gave a sneak peek to her bedroom in the pictures. It is a casual place with laid back white walls and ivory wooden flooring. The green sheets on her bed add a pinch of freshness to the room. The pale grey door and white framed bed prove to be just enough for a perfect place to chill and relax.

Here are some more pictures of Ananya Panday’s home

Ananya Panday’s net worth

Even though the actor has featured in just two movies her net worth stands at a whopping ₹72 crores. She was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan. She will be net seen in Khaali Peeli. Khaali Peeli cast features her and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles. The upcoming romantic action movie also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

