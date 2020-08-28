Ananya Panday's Cheeky Meme On 'escalation' In On-screen Roles From SOTY To Khaali Peeli

Ananya Panday's upcoming movie, Khaali Peeli has been grabbing attention on the internet with its teaser released. She plays the customer of a tapori Ishaan Khatter in the movie. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram story to post a meme on her how her characters have escalated since Student of the Year 2. Here's what this is about.

Ananya Panday shares meme on her on-screen roles

The actor posted a meme on her Instagram stories section about her three roles on screen. The first is from her debut, Student of the Year 2 while the second and third are Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli. The meme is about how her characters have evolved in the delivery of their sarcastic comments.

In the first part, Sneha from Student of the Year 2 says in posh English, "Ab Ho Gayi Yeh ladies bike, Park here now Princess!". The next is of Tapasya from Pati Patni Aur Woh who sarcastically says in Hindi, "Ap haath bhi milayenge, Ya phir mai chai bolkar aaun?". The third is from her character in Khaali Peeli called Pooja who says in rustic Hindi, "Tu kya bol raha hai? Half-murder karke bhaag hai!". Take a look at Ananya's post here:

Ananya Panday made her debut with Student of the Year 2 along with Tara Sutaria. She then starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh which also cast Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Now she is all set for the release of her upcoming movie, Khaali Peeli.

More about Khaali Peeli

Khaali Peeli stars Ishaan Khatter, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Satish Kaushik along with Ananya Panday. The movie revolves around a taxi driver, Banda Blackie who just got released from jail after committing 'a half-murder'. His customer is a dancer called Pooja Gujjar who is on the run from her customer after she stole the latter's money and jewellery. While initially, they bicker as Pooja tries to escape her customer in Blackie's taxi, they have to finally work together to get out this predicament.

Khaali Peeli dropped its teaser earlier today on YouTube. It has received a mixed reaction from the audience and even went on to become the second-most disliked video on the platform after Sadak 2 trailer. It is directed by Maqbool Khan and expected to release some time next year.

Watch the Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli teaser here:

