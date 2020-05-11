Ananya Panday Entertains Herself While Tara Sutaria Panics In This Throwback Video; Watch

Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria made their debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2. Both of them then went on to establish themselves as major stars in the industry. Student Of The Year 2 completed a year in Bollywood yesterday and many BTS videos have surfaced online. However, this latest one will win over the rest.

Tara Sutaria panics while Ananya Panday laughs

Recently, a video featuring Student Of The Year 2’s Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria surfaced on the internet. In the video, one can see a frightened Tara Sutaria after the plane that the team is travelling in faces some turbulence. However, Ananya Panday, on the other hand, is amused upon seeing this and starts entertaining herself before breaking into a laugh.

Ananya Panday first looked confused while the person taking the video asks her what Tara Sutaria is doing. However, later on, Tara Sutaria is murmuring prayers more religiously. On seeing this, Ananya Panday jumps into the frame and makes funny faces. The video was from the time when the team was touring during Student Of The Year 2 promotions.

Check out Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's video here:

Recently, Ananya Panday took to social media to share her joy and gratitude on Student Of The Year 2 completing a year. The actor shared several pictures of herself from the sets of Student Of The Year 2. She shared snippets from every first thing that she attempted on the sets of Student of The Year 2, right from her first screen test to her first trailer launch. She added that all of this led to the making and the success of her first film, Student Of The Year 2.

