Tara Sutaria Dazzles In THIS Outfit At Armaan Jain’s Wedding Reception

The entire Bollywood is currently buzzing about Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding. The reception recently took place and it was, no doubt, a starry affair. The guestlist includes almost every big name in Bollywood from Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and several others.

What did Tara Sutaria wear at Armaan Jain’s wedding reception?

Tara Sutaria was also among the many big names that were in attendance for Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding festivities. She attended the reception that took place yesterday. The pictures are proof that she looked every bit of a diva.

Tara Sutaria arrived at the glitzy wedding reception dressed in a golden shimmery lehenga. She looked like a dazzling queen as she posed for the pictures. She won the hearts of the fashion police in this look.

The Marjaavan actor amazed us with not just her outfit but also her jewellery. Tara Sutaria chose to accessorise her lehenga with a set of choker necklace and matching drop earrings. She chose to go for a bold makeup complete with nude lipstick. The plunging neckline that she opted for looked elegant on the embellished lehenga.

Check out Tara Sutaria’s outfit from Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding reception:

Earlier, Tara Sutaria stunned in a pink lehenga at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding. She opted for a bold makeup look with a pink blush, nude lipstick and pink eye makeup. Tara had beautifully adorned her bun with a gajra of white flowers.

For those unversed, Tara Sutaria is rumoured to be dating Armaan Jain’s brother Aadar Jain. The two are often seen engaging in a bit of online PDA by commenting on each other’s pictures. Tara, on the other hand, was even spotted helping in the wedding preparations. She was also a part of all the major pre-wedding festivities of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra.

