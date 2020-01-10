Ananya Panday Feels Being On Set Is The Best Medicine In Adorable BTS Shot; See Pics

Ananya Panay recently shared a BTS picture on her Instagram. She can be seen with a book in the picture. The BTS picture is from the sets of her upcoming film, Khaali Peeli.

Ananya Panday shares a BTS picture from Khaali Peeli

Ananya Panday recently shared a picture on her official Instagram handle. In the picture posted, she can be seen chilling with two women on the sets. She can be seen casually dressed in a pair of jean shorts and white top. She can be seen pairing the look with a pair of yellow sneakers.

The actor has a book in her hand as she smiles at the camera. A makeup kit can also be seen resting on the side. She can be seen sitting on the entrance of a local house with a book in her hand. The local decor is bright yellow in colour, which compliments the outfits of the ladies.

In the caption for the post, Ananya Panday has mentioned how laughter is the best medicine. She has also mentioned how being on set is also a great medicine. Have a look at the post made by the actor here.

The first look of Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli released:

Ananya Panday has been busy working on his next film, Khaali Peeli. The film stars him opposite actor Ishaan Khatter. The first look of the film was released on her official Instagram handle.

In the picture, the two actors can be seen in a kaali peeli taxi. She can be seen dressed in traditional attire in the picture. Have a look at the picture here.

