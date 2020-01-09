Ananya Panday Is 'Attrangi', Says Her 'Khaali Peeli' Co-star Ishan Khatter

Neha Dhupia's talk show, No Filter Neha never fails to bring up many spicy and interesting stories of many actors who visit the show. Recently, Ishaan Khatter came for the first time on the show and the two talked about many things- from his career to his love-life.

In one of the show's segment, host Neha Dhupia and Ishaan Khatter played a game of guessing called "Who's Instagram caption it is". While playing this game, Neha started with the Instagram caption 'I think I am in a Love triangle,' Khatter quickly guessed it as Ananya Panday's caption which was notably correct.

She did not even complete the caption and the newcomer prompted it effortlessly which makes many fans think that he keeps a tab on Ananya's posts. After guessing the caption he called her Attarangi and said that she thinks a lot about captions before posting a picture.

The complete caption of Ananya's post is 'I think I’m in a love triangle... I love myself, myself loves me, me loves I.' This reveals Ananya's self-love and Ishaan's knowledge about his co-star.

Here is the teaser of the episode on Neha's Instagram handle

Ananya Panday's post on Instagram with the caption

Talking about Ishaan and Ananya Panday, both the actors are soon going to share the screen space in their upcoming romantic movie Khaali Peeli. The movie is going to be released on June 12, 2020. The romantic drama is directed by Maqbool Khan and also features the Bhojpuri star Manoj Tiwari.

