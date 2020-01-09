Ananya Panday Gets Schooled By Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Dad Chunky Panday Reacts

Ananya Panday, like all other personalities in the limelight, occasionally gets trolled online for her statements, especially when she mentions father Chunky Panday's name in conversations. The young actor was recently at the centre of controversies and heavy trolling after her statement on nepotism and equating struggle in the Bollywood film industry with not making it to Koffee With Karan.

She stated that she is proud of being Chunky Panday’s daughter as he went through a lot of struggle to get where he is right now. The actor further said that her father had his own tough journey and did not even appear on chat show Koffee with Karan. Her father has finally broken his silence on this controversy.

Also Read | Ananya Panday, Priyanka Chopra And Alia Bhatt Would Get Along Well; Read To Know Why

Ananya Panday's statement earned her much attention on social media as users started posting funny comments over her remark that her father never featured on the chat show as he has never worked in Dharma Production movies.

Siddhant Chaturvedi won many hearts with his one-liner in response to her, and filmmaker Kunal Kohli also couldn’t hold back as he hailed the actor for making an impressive statement.

Also Read | Ananya Panday's Pati Patni Aur Woh Vs Student Of The Year 2 Box-office Collection

Jahan humare sapne poore hote hain,wahan unka struggle shuru hota hai. Wah Siddhant Wah, kya line hai. Respect ✊ this boy knows what life is. Too good. Wah — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) January 1, 2020

Also Read | Ananya Panday Has Revealed Some Interesting Secrets On Chat Shows; Read Them Here

Chunky Panday confesses that Ananya Panday should stop taking his name

In a recent conversation with a media daily, Chunky Panday addressed the situation. He stated that the two times her daughter really got trolled online was when she called him Tony Stark and the second was the episode.

The father of the young actor also added that he wants to tell Ananya to stop taking his name. Meanwhile, on the work front, Chunky Pandey is gearing up to play a nightclub owner in Jawaani Jaaneman, which stars Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Ananya Panday Is 'Attrangi', Says Her 'Khaali Peeli' Co-star Ishan Khatter

Image Courtesy: Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.