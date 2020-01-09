Chunky Panday Says It Would Be 'Abnormal' If Ananya Didn't Have A Boyfriend

Is Ananya Panday dating Kartik Aaryan or not? A question that has been the talk of the town for a while now. And reacting to Ananya's dating life, father and actor Chunky Panday in an interview said that it would be 'abnormal' if she didn't have a boyfriend at this age. He further said that this comes with the profession and as an insider, one is always prepared for such speculations.

In a recent conversation with a media daily, Chunky Panday addressed the situation. He stated that the two times her daughter really got trolled online was when she called him Tony Stark and the second was when she called him a 'struggling actor' . The father of the 21-year-old also added that he wants to tell Ananya to stop taking his name because of all the trolling she faces.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chunky Pandey is gearing up to play a nightclub owner in Jawaani Jaaneman, which stars Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday who made her debut with the second installment of Student of The Year 2 was last seen in the film Pati, Patni Aur Woh, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. It was a remake of a 90s film that gained rave reviews from the critics and audiences. Apart from that, it also created a rage at the ticketing counters and brought in high numbers as far as business is concerned. It was also Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener to date. Next, Ananya will be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in the film, Khaali Peeli.

