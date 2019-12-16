Katrina Kaif Vs Ananya Panday; Who Looked Better In The Yellow Dress? SEE PICS

Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday both are battling out in the OOTD competition as both these actors don a similar yellow dress. Both Katrina and Ananya have added yellow to their winter wardrobe. But who has won this fashion race in pulling off this tricky yellow colour?

Katrina Kaif vs Ananya Panday: Who wore it better?

Katrina Kaif is currently busy shooting for her upcoming films and is also taking the beauty industry by storm with the launch of her makeup brand Kay Beauty. Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky Panday, marked her debut in Bollywood with the film Student of the Year 2. Ananya recently starred in her second film Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is enjoying a successful run at the box office.

Apart from being busy with endorsements and films, both Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday share one thing in common. Both these actors are constantly updating their looks and costumes to fit the occasion of their work. Recently, both Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday were spotted in a pretty yellow dress. Both Katrina and Ananya’s dress wore off-shoulder bright yellow colour dresses.

Also read | Katrina Kaif May Next Be Seen In P.T. Usha's Biopic

Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday both pulled off their respective looks with utmost grace. Katrina Kaif rocked this yellow dress during the launch of her makeup collection, whereas Ananya Panday donned her yellow dress during the promotion of one of her brands. Check out both of their looks here.

Also read | Will Ananya Panday Share Screen Space With Deepika Padukone & Siddhant Chaturvedi?

Katrina Kaif, as mentioned earlier, will be seen Rohit Shetty-directed Sooryavanshi. Katrina Kaif will be once again sharing screen space with Namastey London co-star Akshay Kumar. This mega-budget film is set to unite Rohit Shetty’s three cops Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi, Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, and Ranveer Singh as Simmba Bhalerao. Ananya Panday, after Pati Patni Aur Woh, will be next seen in the film Khaali Peeli. She will be seen sharing screen space with Beyond the Clouds actor Ishaan Khatter in the film.

Also read | Ananya Panday & Rumored BF Kartik Aaryan Party All Night, Greet Paps Saying "Good Morning"

Also read | Katrina Kaif’s Dazzling Shimmery Looks To Take Inspiration From Right Away

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.