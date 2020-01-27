The Debate
Ananya Panday Gives Bold And Edgy Fashion Goals With These Outfits, See Pics

Bollywood News

Ananya Panday is an active social media user who keeps updating her Instagram page with bold and stylish pictures. Here's a compilation of her bold & edgy looks

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is one of the most stylish actors who began her career with Dharma production's Student of the Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. Her second film was the successful comedy-drama 'Pati Patni aur Woh' featuring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar alongside her. Ananya Panday always wanted to become an actor. She is also an active social media user and keeps updating her Instagram page with bold and stylish pictures. The starlet never fails to impress her fans with her stunning looks and amazing fashion choices. Have a look-

Ananya Panday's bold and edgy looks give us major fashion goals

Ananya Panday looks amazing in this black dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Image courtesy: @ananyapanday

Ananya looks amazing in this neon green color outfit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Image courtesy: @ananyapanday

Ananya Panday is giving major fashion goals in this given off-shoulder dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Image courtesy: @ananyapanday

Ananya Panday looks stunning in this cream colour pant-suit and a bralette

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Ananya Panday can really inspire you with this black outfit that she has worn

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Image courtesy: @ananyapanday

Ananya Panday is looking amazing in this pink bold look 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Image courtesy: @ananyapanday

Ananya Panday looks ravishing in this black bralette and skirt, a beautiful outfit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Image courtesy: @ananyapanday

Ananya is wearing a white t-shirt and jeans and jacket, which look amazing on her

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Image courtesy: @ananyapanday

