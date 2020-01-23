Ananya Panday's Most Stylish Black Outfits That You Must Check Out

Ananya Panday is one of the rising stars in Bollywood. Panday is one of the few stars to have been part of some highly successful films. She started her career in Bollywood with her debut film, Student of the year 2. The daughter of Chunky Panday has impressed fans with her stunning looks and performances so far. The actor gave her last performance in the comedy film, Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Ananya always wanted to be an actress and has also been active on social media. Her fans want to see her in more films and also love adopting her style tips. Listed below are some of Ananya Panday's best black outfits:

READ: Ananya Panday's Pati Patni Aur Woh Vs Student Of The Year 2 Box-office Collection

Ananya Panday's Instagram: Best black outfits

READ: Ananya Panday Has Revealed Some Interesting Secrets On Chat Shows; Read Them Here

READ:Ananya Panday, Priyanka Chopra And Alia Bhatt Would Get Along Well; Read To Know Why

Ananya Panday's lean body makes it perfect for her to don some stunning outfits. Be it a halter neck or a turtle neck, the style icon can pull off just about any look. Currently, the actress is busy with the shoot of her future films and her fans can't wait for her next releases.

READ: Ananya Panday Inspired By Kylie Jenner's Latex Fashion? Here's The Proof

Promo Image Source: Instagram - Ananya Panday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.