Ananya Panday Is Missing Being Pooja; Shares BTS Pictures From The Sets Of 'Khaali Peeli'

Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter starrer Khali Peeli is one of the most anticipated Hindi films of the year. Ahead of the release of the same, Panday gave fans a sneak peek into the sets of the upcoming venture. She shared a number of BTS pictures of herself as she captioned the post saying, “I miss playing Pooja already and doing random photoshoots in the middle of intense action sequences. #TakeMeBack #KhaaliPeeli (also the teaser link is in my bio so pls go watch it!! ) (sic)”.

In the first picture, The Student of the Year 2 actor can be seen donning a cute smile as she poses for the lens. The second picture is the close-up pic of herself from the sets. She can be seen sitting donning an an-offwhite dress with orange dupatta. The actor can be seen wearing beautiful bangles. To accessorise the look, she opted for a pair of fine oxidised earrings and a small nose-pin.

Check out the post:

Apart from this, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, August 25 to share adorable pictures with her Khaali Peeli director Maqbool Khan. The actor also penned a sweet note and shared two images with two different poses. In the first picture, Ananya can be seen giving a side hug to Maqbool, while the next photo shows Maqbool’s 'alter ego'. Take a look at the post below:

About the teaser and the film

Ananya Panday had earlier taken to her Instagram handle to share the teaser of her much-awaited film Khaali Peeli with Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter. In the trailer, the duo seems to be playing two people who are on a run from some goons. The duo appears to have been caught in an awkward situation from the looks of the teaser. Ishaan can be seen speaking in a loud and raw voice, while Ananya seems to be essaying the role of a girl with a strong persona.

Khaali Peeli, helmed by Maqbool Khan, is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. However, the movie’s release date is yet to be announced by the makers. The earlier release date of the movie, which was June 12, 2020, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

