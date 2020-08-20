Ananya Panday Or Shraddha Kapoor: Who Styled The Multi-coloured Pleated Skirt Better?

If you are a fashion enthusiast and love to deck up in bright hues and multi-coloured attires then this fashion face-off will certainly interest you. The Bollywood divas who were wearing strikingly identical attires are none other than the SOTY 2 actor Ananya Panday and the celebrated actor Shraddha Kapoor.

Both these gorgeous beauties have a unique style of their own as Shraddha likes to keep it classic whereas Ananya is someone who loves to experiment with her fashion picks.

Also Read: Surbhi Jyoti, Aahana S Kumra, Ashlesha Savant: Who Styled B&W Lining Sari Better?

However, on different occasions, Sharddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday were spotted wearing a multi-coloured sequin Micheal Kors skirt, However, who out of the two styled it better is something you can decide after looking at their pictures. Check out their pics below:

Ananya Panday Or Shraddha Kapoor: Who Styled The Multi-Coloured Skirt Better?

Ananya Panday

Patni Patni Aur Woh actress Ananya Panday, during the promotions of her debut movie Student Of The Year 2, wore this stunning multi-coloured Micheal Kors skirt. The gorgeous actress paired her pleated skirt with shimmery VIBGYOR coloured t-shirt. For footwear, Ananya opted for quirky white casual sneakers.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande & NOT Deepika Padukone Was Farah Khan's First Choice For 'Happy New Year'

For makeup and hair, Ananya Panday kept her entire look very cool and casual with subtle makeup and sleek and straight hair. With peachy blushed cheeks and a super glossy lip-tone, Panday looked really adorable in this dazzling attire. She ditched any statement accessories too except for a petite ring.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Gets Back To Shooting, Shares Glimpse Of Her Set & Says 'Back At It'

Shraddha Kapoor

Aashiqui actress Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, wore this branded skirt for one of her photoshoots for Grazia magazine. Styled by celebrity stylist Surbhi Shukla, Shraddha Kapoor looked dreamy in the multi-hued pleated skirt paired with heavy sequin strappy top, from the popular brand Zara.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Wishes Cousin Alanna Panday On Her Birthday With Cute Throwback Pics

However, the Saaho actor balanced the extensive glitter quotient in her attire with minimal makeup and nude lipstick. Her block heels accentuated her entire look to many folds. She opted for messy waves updo pushed on one side and, accessorized her look with a contemporary neckpiece. Overall Shraddha Kapoor styled this ensemble in an uber-chic way and she totally aced this look of hers.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Re-posts Adorable Childhood Picture, Labels It As 'Mood'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.