Ananya Panday Shares Quirky Pictures With 'Khaali Peeli' Director Maqbool Khan

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, to share lovely pictures with her Khaali Peeli director Maqbool Khan. The actor also penned a sweet note for her director. Fans and co-stars have gone all out to comment on all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya went on to share two pictures with two different poses. In the first picture, Ananya is seen giving a side hug to Maqbool and the duo are all smiles to the camera. Ananya can be seen sporting a white top and Maqbool can be seen wearing a black sweatshirt.

In the second picture, Ananya shares Maqbool’s alter ego post and it is truly unmissable. In the picture, Maqbool can be seen sporting two ponytails is and Anaya who is standing behind him is all smiles in the camera.

Along with the post, Ananya penned a sweet yet funny note for her director. She wrote, “the director himself - Maqbool Khan aka Mac n Cheese ðŸ’› (swipe to see his alter ego ðŸ˜œ)” She also told fans to “GO WATCH THE TEASER OF KHAALI PEELI NOW!!!!” Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans, co-stars and friends of the duo went all out to comment on all things nice. Netizens went on to praise the duo for their fun banter. While some were left speechless looking at their quirkiness that they went on to share several happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “this is so good”. While the other one wrote, “love it”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

About the teaser and the film

Earlier to this post, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle to share the teaser of her much-anticipated film Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter. In the trailer, in a Kaali Peeli taxi, Ishaan and Ananya seem to be playing two men who are on a run from some goons. The two appear to have been caught in an awkward circumstance from the looks of the teaser. Ishaan can be seen speaking in a rowdy and raw voice, while Ananya seems to be essaying the role of a girl with a tough persona.

The film Khaali Peeli, directed by Maqbool Khan, is financed by Ali Abbas Zafar. However, the film's release date has yet to be announced by the producers. The earlier release date of the film, which was 12 June 2020, was postponed due to the situation of COVID-19. Watch the teaser here.

