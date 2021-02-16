Ananya Panday's Glamourous Pic From Latest Photoshoot Makes Shanaya, Vaani Go All Hearts

On February 16, 2021, Bollywood diva Ananya Panday took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of stunning pictures featuring herself. The pictures come from her latest photoshoot amid her shoots for her forthcoming flick Liger. In the pictures, Ananya can be seen in her glamourous avatar as she donned a white crop top and a printed high waist bottom. In the caption, Ananya mischievously asked her fans and followers to ‘go and play their video games’. Take a look at her latest pictures.

Shanaya Kapoor cannot stop drooling over Ananya Panday's photos

In the pictures, Ananya can be seen sitting on the floor and posing by the chair. One can see her sporting an embroidered white coloured crop top with an intense neck, which she paired up with a printed brown coloured granny panty. The actor wore subtle makeup and wore a glossy nude lipstick. Her hair is styled in loose waves and tied up in a high ponytail with few strands hanging in front. She accessorised herself with a pair of gold rings. In the caption, Ananya wrote, “go play ur video games” with a video game emoticon.

On the same day, the Student of the Year 2 actor also shared another post from the same photoshoot. With the mischievous look in her eyes, Ananya also flaunted her faded smile in several pictures. One can see her looking in various directions while posing for the camera. In her second post, Ananya simply dropped a doughnut emoji in the caption.

As soon as Ananya Panday uploaded her photos, many celebs and fans showered love in the comments section. Her childhood friend Shanaya Kapoor commented, “Fav pics of u ever” with a red heart. Sasha Jairam called her ‘cutie’ in her comment. Vaani Kapoor called her ‘beautiful’, while Amrita Arora commented, “Gorgeous girl” and dropped a red heart. Nutritionist Kinita Patel complimented her hair in the comments and dropped several fire emoticons. Rakul Preet Singh, Mrunal Thakur, Anshuka, Maheep Kapoor, Amit Thakur, Lakshmi Lehr, Tanya Ghavri and several others dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

On the work front, Ananya will be making her Tollywood debut with Liger. The film also features Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Devarakonda. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Ananya and Vijay will be seen romancing with each other in the Pan-India flick. Vijay Devarakonda took to his Insta handle and announced the release date of the film which is September 9, 2021.

Image Source: Ananya Panday's Instagram

