Valentine’s Day: Rumoured Couple Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter Go On Lunch Date; See Pics

Apart from Bollywood’s prominent couples who were celebrating Valentine’s day with beautiful posts, the newbie of the industry also left no stone unturned to celebrate the day with someone special in their lives. Rumoured couple Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday grabbed attention on social media after the two were spotted out in the city enjoying a lunch date together on Valentine’s Day. Ananya looked beautiful in a white dress which she paired along with a pair of sneakers. On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter opted for casuals and wore a dark blue t-shirt with white pants, white sneakers, and a matching cap.

Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday's lunch date

One of the Instagram users shared a video of the two stars stepping out from the restaurant and waving at the paparazzi who constantly asked the two to pose together. While placing his hands on Ananya’s shoulders and safely guiding her to the car, Ishaan later posed for the shutter bucks. The duo also posed together for the lenses. Apart from their outing in the city, the rumoured couple had also ringed in the New Year together in the Maldives. The couple though didn't post a picture together but shared the same moments from their New Years' holiday. The two actors were spotted at the airport before leaving for the Maldives to ring in the New Year together.

Read: Ananya Panday Enjoys Family Time With Parents & Sister At Gateway; Shares Glimpses

Read: Ananya Panday-Rysa Look Adorable In Old Clips Shared By Mom Bhavana On Valentine's; Watch

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan's recent performance in A Suitable Boy was praised by the critics as well as the audiences, with other memorable performances as well. He made his debut as a lead in the 2018 film Dhadak and was also recently seen in Khaali Peeli. The actor has also started shooting for his next film Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Udaipur. On the other hand, Ananya Panday had earlier featured in the Bollywood movie Khaali Peeli earlier this year. She featured opposite Ishaan Khatter in the action-comedy film. Directed by debutant Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is set in Mumbai and promises to be a "young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night, when a boy meets a girl.”

Read: Ishaan Khatter posting Meryl Streep's quote On Her Success A Message For Kangana Ranaut?

Read: Ananya Panday And Ishaan Khatter Welcome 2021 In Maldives; Rumoured Couple Share Pictures

(Image credit: deluxeBollywood/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.