'Liger': Ananya Panday Shoots Sequence With 150 Junior Artistes, Vijay To Join Soon

Khaali Peeli actor Ananya Panday has resumed shooting for her upcoming movie Liger. The film, also starring Vijay Deverakonda, is scheduled to release on September 9, 2021, as tweeted by the movie's star Vijay Deverakonda. The movie will mark Vijay's debut in the Bollywood industry. The film's shooting was paused due to the lockdown.

Recently, Ananya Panday resumed shooting for the movie. She performed a scene in Bandra, Mumbai, which required 150 junior artists. The sequence includes Panday walking out of a building and waving towards the crowd, according to Mid-Day. Reportedly, the scene was shot in a newly-constructed building and the production team had taken all the necessary precautions. Vijay will join her for the shooting later in the week.

Vijay Deverakonda

The lead actor, Vijay Deverakonda, is a major Tollywood star and producer. He has acted in the movie Arjun Reddy, which was remade as Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh. He has also worked in NOTA, World Famous Lover, Dwaraka, and Dear Comrade.

Vijay recently took to his social media handles to tell fans that he's "Back to Work" as he flew to Mumbai to complete his shooting for Liger. In the image, he can be seen in a private jet, smiling and having his lunch. Producer Charmme Kaur shared the news of Devrakonda's landing on her Twitter account.

Your Man's Back to Work! pic.twitter.com/TPQ8tLLqpp — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 13, 2021

Ananya Panday's movies

Ananya Panday's movies in the year 2021 include Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger, set to release on September 9, 2021. She has also been shooting for an untitled movie with Deepika Padukone and Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie is directed by Kapoor & Sons director Shakun Batra.

Ananya Panday's photos

On Valentine's day weekend, Ananya was seen with rumoured boyfriend and Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter. The two were spotted stepping out of a restaurant after a lunch date. Ishaan was seen guiding to their car. The duo did pose for photos for the paparazzi.

Ananya had also shared pictures on her Instagram account from her New Year's Eve outing with her family, Chunky Panday, Bhavana Panday and Rysa. The group had gone to Gateway of India to mark the start of 2021.

