Ananya Panday On Her Dating Rumours With Kartik Aaryan & Why She Chose Pati Patni Aur Woh

Ananya Panday debuted in Bollywood with Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2. The movie opened gates of super-stardom and movie offers for the actor, who is currently gearing up for her next film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The Mudassar Aziz directorial is an official remake of the 1978 Sanjeev Kumar-Vidya Sinha starrer of the same name. The actor recently indulged in a heartfelt conversation with an online portal. In the interview, the actor spilled some beans on her role in Pati Patni Aur Woh and her camaraderie with her co-star Kartik Aaryan.

Ananya Panday on her equation with her co-star Kartik Aaryan

In the interview, Ananya revealed that she loves spending time with Kartik Aaryan. The actors reportedly grew close while shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh, which fuelled rumours of them dating. Rubbishing all dating rumours, Ananya said she is thick-skinned and these rumours make no difference to her life. She further stated that her friendship and bond with Kartik Aaryan has catapulted to their chemistry in the film.

Ananya Panday on her role in Pati Patni Aur Woh

Ananya Panday, in the interview also revealed her excitement for her role in Mudassar Aziz's Pati Patni Aur Woh. Reportedly, she plays the role of 'Woh' (the other woman) in the film. Though her role qualifies to be the villain in the story, she finds Tapasya (her character's name) to be a positive and sweet woman. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie also features Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role. It is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

