Ananya Panday's Father Chunky Panday Opens Up On Her Koffee With Karan Episode

Hollywood News

Ananya Panday's father Chunky Panday spoke about his daughter's controversial words on Koffee With Karan. Read more to know about what Chunky Panday said

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
ANANYA PANDAY

Ananya Panday has been one of the trending topics since she made her debut at the famous talk show, Koffee With Karan. She has been getting a lot of backlash jokes after her views on nepotism in the industry and statement on her father Chunky Panday’s “struggle”.

The young actor jokingly said her father’s career was not as easy as hers because he never got the opportunity to be featured in Johar’s films or his celebrity chat show. Chunky has now commented on her daughter’s controversial statements and has clarified all the doubts. Read more to know about what Chunky Panday said. 

Chunky Panday on Ananya Panday's Koffee With Karan episode

Chunky Panday spoke to a news publishing house about the trending topic of Ananya’s appearance on Koffee With Karan. Chunky said Ananya didn’t say anything derogatory. He also said that it is not fair for Ananya as she has worked hard for her current position and has not been helped by Chunky. He ended the conversation by saying that whatever Ananya has achieved is because of her own talent.

Chunkey Panday and Ananya Panday 

Chunky has always backed his daughter and has proved that he is one of the coolest fathers in Bollywood. Ananya Panday was recently seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in their latest film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Chunky had some amazing views about her daughter’s performance in the film.

While talking to a major news publishing house at the Star Screen Awards, Chunky could not hold himself back from being a bit humorous and commented that he was shocked to see Ananya perform so well and wanted to ask her how she managed to do it. 

