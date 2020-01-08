Ananya Panday Inspired By Kylie Jenner's Latex Fashion? Here's The Proof

Ananya Panday has had her fair share of outfits and costumes that have gained her a respected spot in the fashion industry. The new-age actor seems to be excited to prove her worth in Bollywood.

Her recent post on Instagram shows that she draws inspiration from others in the industry. This time it's the cosmetics sensation Kylie Jenner.

Ananya dresses up like Kylie

Ananya Panday shared these pictures of herself wearing a pink latex dress. The actor looks stunning in the pink dress. She chose to wear silver hoops along with the dress.

In the caption of the post, Ananya said that she is kinda shady but is always a lady. She further added in brackets that her captions are not getting better in 2020.

Fans were quick to pick up on the fact that the dress looked very similar to something that was worn by Kylie Jenner. Jenner's dress was lighter in shade in comparison to that of Ananya. Kylie had matched her dress with light pink long hair.

Upcoming projects

Ananya Panday is all geared up to be a part of the movie Khaali Peeli. The actor will be seen alongside Ishaan Khattar in the movie. The movie is directed by Maqbool Khan and will release on June 12, 2020.

Khaali Peeli will also star Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik. The actor was last seen in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie was directed by Mudassar Aziz. The movie was a hit at the box office.

