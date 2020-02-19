Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday And Janhvi Kapoor's 'desi' Looks For Every Occasion

Bollywood divas are considered as the epitome of style, fashion, and beauty. Fans adore them to the extent that they aspire their every single move, gesture, acting skills and fashion sense. As Bollywood actors leave no stones unturned when it comes to setting a trend or winning the hearts of their fans with their unique sense of style. And each one of them have their unique individuality and unique fashion sense.

Actors like Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor just know how to style western as well as an ethnic ensemble just right. They never fail to give some serious fashion goals to all the ladies out there. They set the bar high every time they step out in their glamorous avatar. Let's take a look at the new desi looks sported by the three beautiful actors.

Shraddha Kapoor:

Shraddha opted for a deep green Anita Dongre number. Her ensemble included a short kurta with a front keyhole detail, 3/4th sleeves and heavy embroidery in off-white and shades of green. She teamed her kurta with a flared elaborate lehenga with intricate floral embroidery on it and a matching dupatta. The actor styled her look with a neat hairdo, filled-in brows, black small bindi, glossy lips and silver oxidized jewellery.

Ananya Panday:

Ananya opted for a gorgeous pale yellow lehenga by Arpita Mehta. The lehenga featured a sleeveless blouse with seashells sewn on the side of her shoulder straps. The skirt also featured heavy embroideries all over. Ananya styled her wavy hair in a braided ponytail. On the makeup part, Panday chose for soft smokey eyes, flawless base, loads of highlighter and a neutral-toned lip.

Janhvi Kapoor:

Janhvi sported a gorgeous pink saree by Arpita Mehta. The saree bore an intricately embroidered border throughout the hem that bore contrasting orange details. She styled it with a heavily embroidered sleeveless blouse.The Dhadak actor opted for soft smokey eyes with smudged kohl, blushed cheeks, loads of highlighter and nude lips. She kept her gorgeous long hair open with messy waves and a mang tika accessorizing the look. Further, she even added a few layers of chunky bangles.

