Ananya Panday Strongly Recommends 'Jojo Rabbit', Ishaan Khatter Seconds Her

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s social media banter has always kept their fans entertained. Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have been quarantining in the lockdown due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pair have been quite active on their social media since the lockdown. Both Ananya and Ishaan took to their respective social media handles and recommended Scarlett Johansson starrer Jojo Rabbit.

Ananya and Ishaan recommend Jojo Rabbit

Student of the year 2 actor Ananya Panday took to her social media account and revealed that she liked Scarlett Johansson’s film. She also urged her fans to watch the film and asked those who have already seen it to watch it once more. While sharing the post she stated that the film has her, 'whole heart’.

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram story and wrote, “Love is the strongest thing in the world.” She further added, “This film has my whole entire heart!! Pls watch it if you haven't already.” [sic] Ananya Panday’s Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter also recommended the film. However, he just shared a poster of the film on his Instagram story.

Other than Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, actors Vicky Kaushal and Deepika Padukone too have praised Scarlett Johansson's Jojo Rabbit. The film is directed as well as written by Taika Waititi. He has also essayed the role of Adolf Hitler in the film. Jojo Rabbit stars Scarlett Johanson, Taika Waititi, Revel Wilson, San Rockwell as well as Alfie Allen amongst others.

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday sparked dating rumours last week. It has been reported that Ishaan Khatter jokingly called Ananya Panday ‘honey’ and added fuel to the rumours. Ishaan Khatter, in an interaction with his fans, even called Ananya Panday his 'favourite animal'. He also gave her an adorable nickname. Some have also stated that Ishaan Khatter is too sweet to drop such adorable comments on Ananya Panday’s posts.

One Instagram user even asked the pair to ‘stop flirting’ on social media. Previously, a video of Ishaan Khatter jamming after the shoot of Khaali Peeli was posted by him. In the post, he also mentioned that he missed Ananya Panday.

Ishaan Khatter will be seen starring alongside Ananya Panday in the romantic action movie Khaali Peeli. The movie is written by Sima Agarwal, Yash Keswani, and helmed by Maqbool Khan. Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under the Zee Studios banner. Khaali Peeli was set to release on June 12, 2020. However, the release day might be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

