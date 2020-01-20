The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Ananya Panday Reveals Chunky Panday Is Her Fashion Icon, Says 'He Wears What He Wants'

Bollywood News

Ananya Panday is known for her quirky replies and fashion sense. The actor in a recent interview talked about her dad Chunky Panday being her fashion icon.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
ananya panday

Ananya Panday is all set to kick start her 2020 with an upcoming movie Khaali Peeli. The actor would be seen alongside Dhadak fame Ishaan Khatter in the film. She has been known in the industry for her quirky replies and the way she adores her father Chunky Panday and his career in Bollywood. While in a conversation with a leading daily, the actor talked about her dad Chunky Panday's style being a fashion inspiration to her.

In a recent interview, Ananya Panday made a major revelation about her fashion. The actor said that she has learned a lot from her father Chunky Panday. She said that like her father she strongly believes in the fact that if you are pleased with what you are wearing, the others around you too will feel the same. Furthermore, she called her father an experimental guy. She added that he tries out different patterns and colours and also pulls them off incredibly well. Ananya Panday said that she follows the same mantra and wears whatever she likes and has fun with her styling.

Also Read| Ananya Panday wishes parents on wedding anniversary with a throwback photo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Also Read| Saif Ali Khan-Ananya Panday's thriller to replace Siddhant Chaturvedi with THIS actor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Also Read| Ananya Panday is all hearts as she cheers for little sister Rysa's Mumbai Marathon run

About Ananya Panday 

The actor was last seen in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. It turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of the year 2019. The actor would be next seen in the movie Khaali Peeli beside Ishaan Khatter. The movie is going to be released on June 12, 2020. The romantic drama is directed by Maqbool Khan and also features Bhojpuri star Manoj Tiwari.

Also Read| Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday; Celeb-approved ways to sport hoop earrings

Image Courtesy: Ananya Panday Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AJIT DOVAL AS INDIAN SPY IN PAK
PM MODI SHARES CAREER ADVICE
PM MODI LAUDS DRAVID AND LAXMAN
SAIBABA BIRTHPLACE ROW WIDENS
BONEY ON SHABANA AZMI'S HEALTH
BJP GETS NEW NATIONAL PRESIDENT