Ananya Panday Reveals Chunky Panday Is Her Fashion Icon, Says 'He Wears What He Wants'

Ananya Panday is all set to kick start her 2020 with an upcoming movie Khaali Peeli. The actor would be seen alongside Dhadak fame Ishaan Khatter in the film. She has been known in the industry for her quirky replies and the way she adores her father Chunky Panday and his career in Bollywood. While in a conversation with a leading daily, the actor talked about her dad Chunky Panday's style being a fashion inspiration to her.

In a recent interview, Ananya Panday made a major revelation about her fashion. The actor said that she has learned a lot from her father Chunky Panday. She said that like her father she strongly believes in the fact that if you are pleased with what you are wearing, the others around you too will feel the same. Furthermore, she called her father an experimental guy. She added that he tries out different patterns and colours and also pulls them off incredibly well. Ananya Panday said that she follows the same mantra and wears whatever she likes and has fun with her styling.

About Ananya Panday

The actor was last seen in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. It turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of the year 2019. The actor would be next seen in the movie Khaali Peeli beside Ishaan Khatter. The movie is going to be released on June 12, 2020. The romantic drama is directed by Maqbool Khan and also features Bhojpuri star Manoj Tiwari.

Image Courtesy: Ananya Panday Instagram

