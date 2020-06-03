Ananya Panday Joins Bhumi Pednekar's 'One Wish For The Earth' Campaign

Ahead of World Environment Day, Bhumi Pednekar started #OneWishForTheEarth campaign. She urged her peers and colleagues to spread awareness about nature conservation. Now her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Ananya Panday has joined the campaign and expressed her 'one wish'. Read to know more about it-

Ananya Panday joins Bhumi Pednekar’s campaign

Ananya Panday joined Bhumi Pednekar’s #OneWishForTheEarth campaign as she shared her video on her social media platform. In the video, Ananya is seen wearing kittens printed white t-shirt. In the video, she says, “If I had one wish for earth it would be to save endangered species which are on the verge of extinction. Our planet is blessed to have so many diverse species and forms of lives. Unfortunately, as a result of the human race’s unending exploitation, some of the most beautiful species of animal have already gotten extinct or are on the verge of extinction. Why? Because we have threatened the habitat. Planet Earth is as much theirs as it is ours. Deforestation, pollution, overpopulation and animal cruelty are a few of the major reasons for it, we must all learn to co-exist and be sensitive with our actions towards them. As we all grew up, we were all taught lessons of co-existence, kindness and compassion in school. But putting it into execution is in our hands. So let’s not forget about our fellow creatures, whom we share our home with and make our planet a better place with them to live on. I’m a Climate Warrior, are you?” [sic].

Bhumi Pednekar reposted Ananya Panday’s video on her Instagram handle. Bhumi mentioned compassion, kindness, care and coexistence can take humanity a long way in protecting our environment, all its species and Mother Earth. Bhumi thanked Ananya and called her an "amazing person".

Earlier, actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma too had joined Bhumi Pednekar’s #OneWishForTheEarth campaign. Amitabh pledge to be “climate-conscious, create awareness within families & communities.” Akshay wished for planting trees to rebuild mother nature, while Anushka wished to treat plants and animal species as equal to humans. Bhumi reposted their videos on her social media handles and thanked her colleagues.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 annually and falls on Friday this year. Beginning in 1974, it has been a flagship campaign to raise awareness on environmental issues ranging from marine pollution, human overpopulation, and global warming, to sustainable consumption and wildlife crime. Over 143 countries participate each year in the event with different themes. World Environment Day theme for 2020 is “Celebrate Biodiversity.”

