Bhumi Pednekar's #OneWishForTheEarth Campaign Gets Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay's Support

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today. Having done films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Sandh Ki Aankh, and more, the actor has successfully made a unique place of her own in Bollywood. However, fans might be unaware of the fact that along with being a versatile actor and an overachiever, Bhumi Pednekar is also a climate activist.

Recently, Bhumi Pednekar took to her social media in order to bring together her colleagues to spread awareness about nature conversation. Her campaign is known as #OneWishForTheEarth. One of the first few to support Bhumi Pednekar in this noble initiative are Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan. Read ahead to know more-

Bhumi Pednekar’s #OneWishForTheEarth supported by Amitabh Bachchan & Akshay Kumar

Bhumi Pednekar, who is a bold and outspoken personality, runs her own non-profit initiative, known as the Climate Warrior. This initiative celebrates real-life heroes working towards the cause of climate change. On June 2, 2020, Bhumi Pednekar took to her official social media handle to announce that Climate Warrior is starting a new campaign, known as "One Wish For The Earth".

This week is going to be full of surprises and tons of fun as #ClimateWarrior celebrates #WorldEnvironmentDay :)

We are kick-starting it with what is your #OneWishForTheEarth ?

I have my friends and peers from the industry who have been kind enough to share their wish. pic.twitter.com/M76Zh7SPWw — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) June 2, 2020

Bhumi Pednekar’s "One Wish For The Earth" campaign received support from superstar Amitabh Bachchan in no-time. Along with his acting, the evergreen actor is popular for his down-to-earth and helpful nature. He took to his official Twitter handle to tweet about this initiative. His tweet said, “T 3549 - Climate Change is upon us, is real. Stand up, do your bit protect Mother Nature .. On World Environment Day, my #OneWishForTheEarth pledge to be climate conscious, create awareness within families & communities. Every minute counts, be a #ClimateWarrior @bhumipednekar”. Feeling overwhelmed and grateful for his action, Bhumi Pednekar retweeted his tweet and even put it up as her story on her official Instagram handle.

Another actor who was quick to support Bhumi Pednekar was Akshay Kumar. Talking about the issue in the subject, Akshay Kumar recorded an informative video to post on his social media as a way to spread the word about it. Bhumi Pednekar reposted the video of the actor on her official page and captioned the video, “I am eternally grateful and thankful to you @akshaykumar sir, for sharing your #OneWishForTheEarth! Thank you for putting out such a strong message :) I pray and hope we all become aware and work towards a greener future. #ClimateWarrior”.

On the work front

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship Part 1, alongside Vicky Kaushal. The actor will next be seen on the big screen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in Durgavati and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer movie, Takht. However, the release date of these movies have not been officially announced yet.

