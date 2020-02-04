Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon Or Kareena Kapoor Khan - Who Wore Dual Colour Outfit Better?

Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor Khan are winning hearts with their on-point style game. Ananya Panday was last seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, and Kriti Sanon's last released film Panipat witnessed a decent growth at the box office. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan is basking in the success of her film Good Newwz that managed to receive an overwhelming response from the audience.

While all the three divas of Bollywood have films lined up in their kitty, they are creating headlines for their glamorous and chic fashion statements. Recently, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen sporting classy dual colour outfits that stormed the internet. Let's see who wore this dual coloured outfit better.

Ananya Panday:

Recently, Ananya Panday was seen sporting a black body-fitted black gown with huge blush pink flower detail fabric at one side. The gown had exaggerated full sleeves and a thigh-high slit. Ananya Panday completed her look by opting for a sleek side-parted ponytail and minimal makeup.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani And Other Celebs Who Slay In Front Knot Crop Tops

Kriti Sanon:

Kriti Sanon opted for a similar type of ensemble like Ananya Panday but with a twist. Kriti Sanon opted for a body-fitted mini-dress with a neon pink wrap detail around the waist. Kriti opted for simple mid-parted open hairdo and pretty pink makeup look. She went for silver dangler earrings and checkered stilettoes to complete her look.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday And Other Celeb-Inspired Outfits For Your Next Date!

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Kareena Kapoor Khan went for a bold and classy look. She sported a black leather structured neckline gown with neon green wrap detail around the waist. She opted for deep kohled eye makeup with nude lips and simple mid-parted blow-dried hairdo. She went for black strappy heels to complete her look.

Also Read | From Sonam Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Celebs Who Rocked The Printed Ensembles Just Right

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kriti Sanon Prove Royal Blue Is Happy Colour, See Pics

Image Courtesy: Ananya Panday Instagram/ Kriti Sanon Instagram/ Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.