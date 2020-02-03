From Sonam Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Celebs Who Rocked The Printed Ensembles Just Right

Fashion is all about carrying the quirkiest of outfits effortlessly. Celebrities today are huge on fashion looks and setting the trend for tomorrow. If there is one fashion style that needs precision and guts to carry, it is the statement print on print look. This look can go right when paired well but can also go hugely wrong and end up becoming a fashion disaster. Fortunately, celebrities have made it easier to catch on to this trend and have given huge inspirations to their fans to effortlessly incorporate this trend in their wardrobes. Listed below are some of the looks pulled up by Bollywood's leading divas.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, also known as the fashionista of Bollywood, knows how to carry any outfit with elegance and style. Sonam is often seen making headlines for her amazing sense of style and quirky ensembles. Sonam Kapoor was seen sporting a printed co-ord set. She wore a printed blazer paired with printed knee-length palazzo pants. She completed her look with black boots and traditional statement earrings. Well, she nailed the look with her confidence.

Ananya Panday:

The newbie of Bollywood is often seen making headlines for her stylish and trendy outfits. Ananya Panday's fresh and unique choice of fashion has won many hearts and people love her effortless and chic looks. Here, Ananya was seen sporting a rainbow-coloured printed skirt paired with a printed rainbow coloured sequin top. She completed her look with white sneakers and fans are going gaga over her look.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is one of the Bollywood celebrities who is known for her risky outfits choices. From quirky prints to elegant sarees Kangana knows to carry them all with confidence. Here Kangana Ranaut was seen sporting a printed yellow three-piece suit. She gave the boss-lady vibes this amazing printed pantsuit look and fans loved how easily she pulled off the print on print look.

Image Courtesy: Ami Patel Instagram/ Sonam Kapoor Instagram

