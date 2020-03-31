When Ananya Panday Wore An Outfit Similar To Deepika Paudkone

Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday are considered to be among the most stylish actors in Bollywood. The two are often seen posting their stylish looks on their social media. Recently, Ananya Panday wore an outfit that was similar to that of Deepika's, who earlier wore it with ease at Cannes 2019. Take a look at their photos:

Ananya Panday and Deepika rock a similar look

Take a look at Ananya Panday, the Student of The Year 2 star looked glamorous in this wrap-up look. The actor wore a black dress that had pink oversized bow detail. The dress also had a deep V neckline. Ananya looked elegant in this thigh-high slit dress with bow detail at waist. The actor completed the look with black pointed toed high heels.

Moving on to Deepika Padukone's look, Deepika killed the wrap-up look in this beautiful monochrome gown. For her first red carpet appearance at Cannes 2019, Deepika stunned everyone with a dramatic black and white gown by Peter Dundas. It featured a larger-than-life bow detail and a dramatic dress train. For her make-up, she accentuated the look with a high ponytail and a reverse cat-eye. She completed her look with drop earrings.

