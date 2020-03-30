Ananya Panday Captures Shakun Batra Revealing His Film's Plot Starring Deepika & Siddhant

The Coronavirus outbreak has affected millions of people around the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown across India for the same reason and citizens have been requested to not come out of their houses and maintain social distance. However, in the midst of all this, Bollywood celebrities are utilising this isolation time to catch up with their colleagues and friends. Recently, Ananya Panday shared a video of the director Shakun Batra talking about his upcoming project.

Ananya Panday shared an Instagram story where she recorded the director Shakun Batra talking about his new movie. The actor is seen revealing the plot. However, it turns out he is just trying to mock the present situation as he says that in his movie, the two lovers would be seen going on a sanitser hunt in Mumbai. Ananya Panday went on to share the video by tagging her co-stars Deepika Padukone and Sidhant Chaturvedi.

Also Read| Karisma Kapoor's daughter makes digital debut with film helmed by Ananya Panday's sister

Also Read| Deepika Padukone & Ananya Panday starrer will also feature THIS '83 actor

Ananya Panday will be seen next in Shakun Batra's yet-untitled film. Batra had earlier directed Ek Main Hu Aur Ekk Tu and Kapoor & Sons. His upcoming movie also has Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone in the cast. It will be bankrolled by Dharma Productions and is slated to hit the theatres on February 12, 2021, apparently going for Valentine's Day release. According to a media report, their upcoming project is going to be a relationship drama where the characters find themselves stuck in a morally ambiguous zone.

Also Read| Siddhant Chaturvedi breaks silence on his infamous remark on Ananya Panday's 'struggle'

IT'S OFFICIAL... #DeepikaPadukone, #SiddhantChaturvedi and #AnanyaPanday in Shakun Batra’s next film [not titled yet]... Shakun [#EkMainAurEkkTu, #KapoorAndSons] will also produce the film with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta... Starts 2020... 12 Feb 2021 release [#ValentinesDay]. pic.twitter.com/VcZWFIRf6S — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 19, 2019

Also Read| Ananya Panday shares note of love for 'Ananians' as she crosses 10 mn followers on Insta

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.