Siddhant Chaturvedi Breaks Silence On His Infamous Remark On Ananya Panday's 'struggle'

Siddhant Chaturvedi came clear about the thoughts in his head when he made the iconic statement on nepotism at a roundtable interaction with a film critic. The MC Sher of Bollywood revealed that since he spoke after 'Pati Patni Aur Woh 'actor Ananya Panday, people have misconstrued the statement. He further added that it was only meant to be the concluding statement on the topic of nepotism and not a reply to Ananya's take on her personal struggle in the Hindi film industry.

For those unaware, Ananya Panday,in the said interaction, spoke about 'struggle and nepotism' and said, "I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on 'Koffee With Karan'. So, it's not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle."

To this, Siddhant Chaturvedi instantly replied saying: "Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai." (Where our dreams are fulfilled, their struggles begin)

Siddhant's reply not only won over the internet, but also started a flurry of hilarious memes that have made Ananya Panday the poster girl for nepotism. The actor addressed the issue and clarified that the statement made by him summed up the starting and ending point of struggle and was meant to put an end to the segment during their talk. He also added that the popularity he has received after the episode makes it seem like he has a 'thug life' and that his statement wasn't meant to be taken like that.

What's next for Siddhant Chaturvedi?

The young actor will be sharing screen space with newcomer Sharvari Wagh in Yash Raj Films' upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2 where he will be essaying the role of Bunty. The actor has also been signed up for a unique love story to be directed by Kapoor & Sons fame Shakun Batra. Siddhant will feature alongside actors Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in this yet-untitled film.

