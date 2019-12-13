Ananya Panday Looks Pretty In Pink In These Ethnic Outfits; See Pics

Ananya Panday maybe just two movies old, but the actor has already managed to create a huge fan-base for herself. Although she is only two-films old, the star is already a fan-favourite. Apart from her acting skills, she is also known for her great sense of fashion. Ananya looks the most beautiful in the colour pink as is evident from the plethora of appreciative comments the star has gained on her social media posts. So, here we handpick some of her best pink outfits:

Ananya Panday looks chic in these pink outfits

Ananya Panday is seen wearing a pink colour lehenga. She wore an embroidered blouse and a floral high-waist floral skirt. She has worn minimal accessories and has applied nude makeup to complete the look.

Ananya is seen posing in a shocking pink sharara set. She wore a pink and golden stipes kurta and a plain pink sharara at the bottom, with a designer border. She took a plain golden coloured dupatta and styled it perfectly. She styled her hair with side partition and looked completely fabulous in the outfit.

Fans couldn't stop gushing about how pretty Ananya looked in this pink lehenga after she uploaded the picture on her Instagram. The ensemble has an embroidered deep neck and sleeveless blouse, and a high waist floral print skirt. She has left her long hair open with a centre partition.

