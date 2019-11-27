Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, & Bhumi Pednekar: Their Best Outfits For The Day

Bollywood celebs are known for their sense of fashion and are often snapped in pretty outfits. Fans across the country try to imitate the style and take fashion tips from them. When it comes to fashion, the celebs are always trying to put their best outfits forward for the fans. Here are the snaps of the celebs in their best-dressed outfits from the day gone by.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped all dolled up in chic casuals recently. She chose to wear a rustic pink coloured full-sleeved top and paired it a blue washed denim jeans. The top was designed to be one shoulder down, but the star chose to go for an off-shoulder look with it. Going for a wavy hair look, the star chose to leave them open. Janhvi accessorised her look with a simple golden neckpiece and paired it with black strapped sandals.

Bhumi Pednekar

For one of the promotional events for her film Pati, Patni Aur Woh, the star fashioned a mini dress. She chose to wear an emerald green coloured mini-dress that had floral embroidery all over it in silk threads. The dress had a plunging v-neckline with button-down details. The dress had a Victorian sleeve design. Leaving her hair open, the star chose to pair the outfit with a pair of silver metallic heels.

Ananya Panday

For a radio trail event for her upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday donned a pretty asymmetrical dress. The dress had floral print all over it in red and white. The one-shouldered outfit was styled with a bishop-sleeve design. Pairing it up with big hoops and leaving her hair open, Panday combined the outfit with a pair of chunky platform sneakers in pink.

