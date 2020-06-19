Ananya Panday Loses Over 70k Fans As Nepotism Debate In Bollywood Garners Attention?

The nepotism debate in Bollywood is reignited after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Recently, Bollywood actor Ananya Panday started losing followers on Instagram after the nepotism debate caught attention. The actor reportedly lost more than thirty thousand followers in one day.

Ananya Panday loses IG followers?

According to a report by an entertainment portal, Ananya Panday started losing followers from June 16, 2020. Reportedly, the actor was unfollowed by more than forty-one thousand people on June 17, 2020. Amid the nepotism debate continuously increasing and gaining attention, Ananya Panday has 12.2M followers as of June 19, 2020. Reportedly, actors like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Sonam Kapoor also lost followers on their Instagram since the debate started.

According to reports, even Karan Johar saw a change in his Instagram following. He was standing at eleven million and counting followers. However, at the moment, it is 10.8 and counting.

When Ananya Panday got sarcastic remark by Siddhant Chaturvedi

This is not the first time that Ananya Panday has grabbed the headlines for nepotism. Earlier, actor Sidhant Chaturvedi made a sarcastic comment in a talk show in response to Ananya Panday's statement. In the talk show, Ananya Panday stated that she is proud of being Chunky Panday’s daughter as the latter went through a lot of struggle to get where he is right now. The actor further said that her father had his own tough journey and did not even appear on chat show Koffee with Karan. As Ananya recalled her ‘struggle’ in the industry, Siddhant sparked a meme fest with his statement: "Jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (the struggle of star kids begins where our dreams are fulfilled)."

Ananya Panday's statement earned her much attention on social media as users started posting funny comments over her remark that her father never featured on the chat show as he has never worked in Dharma Production movies. Siddhant Chaturvedi won many hearts with his one-liner in response to her. Filmmaker Kunal Kohli also couldn’t hold back as he hailed the actor for making an 'impressive statement'.

