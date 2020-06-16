Shraddha Kapoor Vs Ananya Panday: Who Styled The White Shirt Outfit Better?

Bollywood celebrities always try to make heads turn with their sartorial choices. B’Town divas always make sure that they appear as a visual joy for their fans whenever they step out in public. Actors always dress up as per the occasion, as they are constantly under the scrutiny of the paparazzi and the fashion police.

Many times it happens that these styles icons end up choosing trendy outfits with similar design or pattern, often leading to fashion-face off. One such face-off happened between Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday. The two beautiful actors donned a kind of similar patterned outfit but with different styles. Let’s see which actor donned the dress in the batter way?

Shraddha Kapoor or Ananya Pandey, who donned white button-down dress better?

Shraddha Kapoor in this white shirt and sheer dress-

Shraddha Kapoor donned a crisp white shirt and an embellished sheer slip dress by Manish Malhotra. She cinched her stunning unique appearance with a belt. Her sheer slip had heavily detailed work in golden color which embraced her look.

The actor paired her super-stylish attire with sleek gelled hair which added oomph to her appearance. Shraddha Kapoor usually pairs her attires with no accessories which is her statement look. She looked amazing with smoky eyes and nude lips as she posed like a pro in this stunning outfit.

Ananya Panday in a white shirt and mini skirt-

Ananya was spotted in a white tunic shirt with a checkered skirt by designer Leo & Lin. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor looked fabulous as she layered the skirt over the oversized shirt. It was observed that Ananya Panday’s shirt had gold cuff links on the sleeves which marks her unique style.

Ananya Panday kept the look simple like Shraddha Kapoor and chose to accessorize the outfit with stud earrings only. She complemented her latest stylish attire with metallic heels. Her makeup was light with nude tones of light brown lips and kohl-rimmed eyes.

Sharing the look, celebrity stylist Ami Patel wrote on her Instagram account, "Love layering ! @ananyapanday in @leoandlin for the round table with Rajiv Masand today! Styled with @mala_agnani @shnoy09 hair @ayeshadevitre make up @makeupbystacygomes photo @nupur.agarwal.photography"

