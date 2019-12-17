Ananya Panday's Outfits That Are Perfect For Your Christmas Wardrobe; See Pics

Anaya Pandey has been enjoying the success of her most recent film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film has been a massive success at the box office and Ananya has received tremendous praise for her character in the film. The actor is currently getting geared up for the holiday season and is giving major style goals. Here are some of her stylish looks you can use to dress up for this holiday season.

Christmas Wardrobe Inspiration from Ananya Panday

The Red

One of the primary colours for Christmas is red and Ananya has managed to look perfect in this particular colour. The outfit is a red off-shoulder dress paired with matching sandals. The actor also used festive hairclips to hold the hair in place. She was seen posing next to a Christmas tree and dancing to the popular Jingle Bells song while shooting for this photograph.

More Red

Another look one could experiment with is the sleeveless look. In the picture, Ananya is seen wearing a scarlet red sleeveless with buttons to add to the style quotient. She paired the look with denim and classic white sneakers. She was also wearing minimal jewellery with light makeup. One can sport this look for a casual outing or a hangout among friends.

Green

This green neon look can be perfect for a night out with friends. The actor can be seen wearing a neon green pantsuit. She has also used a large belt which adds a special touch to the overall look. To break continuity and to highlight her look, Ananya has worn pink florescent heels.

White

You can style this outfit for a formal event. The attire is a white shimmery gown with hints of silver and a slit at the hem. She has paired this look with minimal jewellery and light makeup. This regal outfit will be perfect for a glamorous evening of celebration on Christmas eve.

