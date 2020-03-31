Ananya Panday Makes A Revelation About Her Biggest Phobia, Details Inside

Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday on her Instagram story revealed that she is phobic to. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, most of Bollywood celebrities have been urging their fans to stay indoors. All these actors have been very active on social media post the coronavirus pandemic and have been explaining the importance of social distancing to their fans.

Just like many other celebrities, Ananya Panday too has been homebound. However, she has made sure that she interacted with her fans during the difficult times. On her Instagram account, Ananya Panday disclosed that she will be answering a few questions. While her fans asked her many questions on various different topics, she ensured that she answered most of them with utmost honesty.

Ananya Panday’s Phobia

In one of the questions, Ananya Panday was asked what she is phobic to? She replied that she has a phobia of looking down a flight of stairs. She even mentioned the psychological term which is used to describe the phobia. Ananya Panday wrote that she thinks the phobia is called Bathmophobia.

Ananya Panday’s movies

Ananya Panday was last seen in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She will soon be seen co-starring with Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter in the romantic action movie Khaali Peeli. The movie is written by Sima Agarwal, Yash Keswani and helmed by Maqbool Khan. Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under the Zee Studios banner. Khaali Peeli is slated to release on June 12, 2020.

Ananya Panday will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film. She will be seen starring alongside Gully Boy actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi as well as Deepika Padukone. The shooting of the Shakun Batra’s film was supposed to start this month. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a delay in the shooting schedule.

