Ananya Panday Misses Maldives' Fun; Asks 'is It Too Early To Post A Throwback?'

Ananya Panday kicked in the New Year festivities in Maldives and has been sharing several drool-worthy pictures of her vacation on Instagram. On Tuesday, Ananya shared a throwback picture of her Maldives vacay. Let’s take a look at Ananya Panday’s Maldives vacation throwback photos.

Ananya’s throwback to her Maldives vacation

Ananya Panday recently took to her Instagram handle and shared throwback pictures of her fun time spent during the Maldives vacation. She shared two pictures of herself in which she can be seen enjoying the sunset wearing a blue and orange floral beach attire. In the caption, she asked her fans whether it was too early to post a throwback.

All the fans have been thrilled to see Ananya Panday’s travel photos when she went to the Maldives and as the actor posted pictures yet again, they were all delighted to see them. Many of them took to Ananya Panday’s Instagram post and mentioned how beautiful she looked in the pictures while many others expressed their love for her by dropping heart and heart-eyed emojis in the comments. Some of them also added fire emojis. Have a look at Ananya Panday’s Instagram post and see how the fans reacted to her throwback photos.

Ananya Panday's travel photos

As Ananya Panday spent the New Year 2021 in the Maldives, she sent loads of New Year wishes to her fans from the destination. She was seen in a stunning dress with a sunset glow and paired it with a beautiful shell necklace. She wished all her fans and thanked the year 2020 for the lessons and love loaded with gratitude, love, prosperity and peace. She then wished good health, happiness and good vibes to all her fans. All her fans loved her wishes and even reacted to them by wishing her in return. Many of her celebrity peers also wished her a happy new year on her Instagram post.

