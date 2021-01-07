Ananya Panday Shares 'favourite Morning Ritual'; Says 'world Is Truly Better Upside Down'

On January 7, 2021, Bollywood diva Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of herself. In the pictures, she can be seen performing her ‘favourite morning ritual’ which is yoga. Along with Ananya, in the latter pictures, her younger sister Rysa Panday too can be seen doing yoga. The place tagged in the picture is Anshuka’s Yoga studio.

Ananya Panday shares her morning ritual

Ananya wore an all-black exercise outfit. In the first picture, Ananya can be seen posing upside down while in the second picture, she flaunted her balancing skills as she and her sister Rysa did push-ups together. In the last picture, the duo did a hand stretch. Ananya flaunted her natural look in all the pictures and tied her hair in a bun. She captioned the post as, “My favourite morning ritual. The world is truly better upside down. @anshukayoga @rysapanday” with a laughing emoticon.

As soon as the picture was posted, her fans were quick enough to like it and dropped lovely comments. Tangha Ghavri dropped several fire emoticons. Akash Thapa also dropped praising hands and a pair of hearts. A fan commented, “Fantastic beauty. Fabulous fire” with a pair of red hearts and fire emoticons. Another fan simply called her ‘Awesome’. A user called her ‘pretty queen’ and dropped a red heart.

Ananya Panday's photos

The Student of the Year 2 actor is an active Instagram user and constantly updates her fans about her personal and professional life. In her another recent post, Ananya shared a family picture posing in front of the Gateway of India in Mumbai. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a lemon yellow crop top with a printed mini skirt. She posed with her father Chunky Panday, mother Bhavana Panday and Rysa Panday. While sharing the picture, Ananya simply wrote, “twentytwentyfun”.

Ananya Panday's career

Ananya Panday is popular for her roles in Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. She was last seen in Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter and Jaideep Ahlawat, which was directed by Pooja Gujjar. She will next be seen in an untitled project alongside South star Vijay Deverakonda and another untitled film alongside Shakun Batra.

Image Source: Ananya Panday's Instagram

