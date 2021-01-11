Ananya Panday Shares Her Love Story With Winky, Writes 'he Automatically Fixes Everything'

Ananya Panday is quite active on Instagram and her posts are a treat to her fans and followers. The Khaali Peeli actor was recently in the news for her getaway to the Maldives with Ishaan Khatter as she rang in the new years there. Ananya took to her Instagram stories to post a picture and describe her love story with her pet cat, Winky. Read on to know more about it.

Also Read | Ananya Panday Shares 'favourite Morning Ritual'; Says 'world Is Truly Better Upside Down'

Ananya Panday's Instagram story

Ananya Panday's photos and videos on Instagram range from her exotic travel to BTS on film sets and chilling with her friends and family. The actor recently took to her Instagram stories to tell her fans and followers about her love story with her pet cat, Winky. She shared a picture of her cat's paw holding one of her fingers and also wrote, "Winky and I - A love story". She further added, "I was upset about something and he just randomly held my finger for ten minutes. Automatically fixes everything". You can see Ananya's story here.

Also Read | Ananya Panday Enjoys Family Time With Parents & Sister At Gateway; Shares Glimpses

Ananya Panday's vacation pictures from the Maldives received a lot of attention from her fans and followers. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor shared a series of posts on Instagram wearing bikinis, swimsuits, and sporting a tan. She also posted a lot of pictures of herself, chilling on the beach and pool, while eating burgers and fries. You can see some of Ananya's vacation photos here.

Also Read | Ananya Panday Sizzles In Her Latest Picture Reminiscing Her Maldives Trip

Ananya Panday's movies

Ananya Panday has been doing movies non-stop ever since her debut in 2019. The actor was last seen in Khaali Peeli, alongside Ishaan Khatter, with whom she vacationed in the Maldives. The film released digitally and was helmed by Maqbool Khan. She is now gearing up for her upcoming pan-India, movie, Fighter, which marks the Bollywood debut of Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Fighter is said to be based on the life of a boxer. More so, she is also roped in for Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. She was also praised for her role of Tapasya in the Kartik Aryan and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Also Read | Tinder Asks, '2021 Will Be Epic Because...?' Ananya Panday Has A Witty Answer

Also Read | Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday Snapped For Christmas Party

Image Credits: Ananya Panday Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.