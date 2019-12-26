Ananya Panday On Learning From Dad Chunky's Successes And Failures

Ever since her entry in Bollywood Ananya Panday has had an exceptional career graph. Her first film Student of the year 2 was a huge commercial hit and her recent film Pati Patni Aur Woh also went on to become a huge hit. The actor is steadily climbing the stairs of stardom and defining herself as one of the most popular and versatile actors in Bollywood.

Also Read | Why Ananya Panday Won't Survive In The 'famous' Bigg Boss House

Ananya Panday on learning from dad Chunky Panday's success and failure: I've seen it with my own eyes

Also Read | Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Deepika And Other Bollywood Celebs Who Rock Palazzos

The actor has garnered praises from critics and has gone on to get a loyal fan base as well. Her supporters love her performances and appreciate the hard work the actor puts in. In an interview with a popular entertainment portal, the actor spoke about her transition into Bollywood. Talking about the highs and lows, the actor mentioned her father Chunky Pandey who in his movie career faced many setbacks. Chunky’s first five films Aag Hi Aag, Tezaab, Gunahon Ka Faisla, Paap Ki Duniya, Khatron Ke Khiladi went on to become huge commercial successes. It was these years when Chunky thrived in the Bollywood film industry. However, he was unable to transition into a mainstream hero and after 1993 the actor saw a sharp decline in his career.

Also Read | Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor - How 2019 Fared For These Young Actors

Ananya mentioned that she has learnt a lot from her father’s career. The actor mentioned that instead of a conversation she has observed the transition her father went through. She went on to mention that the best thing about her dad was that he never changed as a person all through the years. The actor revealed that her father advised her that, it is harder to handle success than it is to handle failure. This is something Ananya finds as one of the best advice ever given to her.

Also Read | Ananya Pandey And Kartik Aaryan Spotted Together At 'Ghost Stories' Screening

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.