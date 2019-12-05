Ananya Panday Opens-up About Her Love Life; Says She Has Had Her Share Of Relationships

Ananya Pandey recently opened up about her character, Tapasya Singh, from Pati Patni Aur Woh and her views on today's generation. She also spoke about how she has had her share of relationships and how she is in love with the idea of love. She also said that she should not be judged on this, as you tend to have many short-lived relationships when you are in school.

Ananya Panday says she has had her fair share of relationships

In a recent interview with a leading newspaper, Ananya Panday opened up about her love life. According to the report, she was asked about her outlook on the Tinder culture. She replied by saying that if you want to be loyal, you will be loyal, no matter what. She believes that relationships have changed a lot but it is still about the two people involved. She mentioned that she is a romantic person and she loves being in love. She added that she has had her fair share of relationships. She feels it is normal and one should not be judged for it. She said that she started working from a young age and has learnt a lot in the past year. Ananya Panday also said that her character in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh was not a home-breaker but just a girl in a sticky situation. According to her, it is the challenge of playing the character that drew her towards it.

According to a report by the leading daily, she was also asked if she is currently in a relationship with someone. She refused to give away an answer and said that she cannot reveal everything and that there is no fun in that. Ananya Panday is rumoured to be dating her Pati Patni and Woh costar, Kartik Aaryan.

Read Alia Bhatt Or Ananya Panday: Who Slayed The Black And Pink Outfit Better?

Also read 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Actor Ananya Panday Is In Awe Of Kartik Aaryan's Way With Monologues

Ananya Panday’s Pati Patni Aur Woh is highly anticipated

Pati Patni Aur Woh has been creating a lot of buzz amongst movie buffs lately. The film is about a married man and his extra-marital affair. The film is a remake of the 1978 Sanjeev Kumar film with the same name. The film has been directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has also contributed to the screenplay of the film. The film stars actors like Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles. The film is highly anticipated as the original version was loved by the audience and also because it stars the alleged couple Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday together. The film hits the theatres on December 6, 2019.

Read Ananya Panday Had To Change The Way She Spoke To Perfect Her Role For Khaali Peeli

Also read Ananya Panday Had To Change The Way She Spoke To Perfect Her Role For Khaali Peeli

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.