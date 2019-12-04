'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Actor Ananya Panday Is In Awe Of Kartik Aaryan's Way With Monologues

Pati Patni Aur Woh actors Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar have been on a promotion spree with their movie scheduled to release this Friday. The actors had reportedly visited a club in the city as part of the promotional activities where Kartik Aaryan, who is known for delivering monologues in his previous films, broke into an entertaining speech in the form of a monologue for the fans. Meanwhile, his co-star Ananya Panday's expressions showed that she had been stunned by the actor's impeccable delivery. A video of the same surfaced online on Tuesday through a Kartik Aaryan fan page on Instagram.

Take a look at the video:

Have a look at some photos from the club:

Smitten by her co-star

During one of their recent interviews with a publication, one of the most interesting disclosures by Ananya Panday had been her revelation about having a crush on her co-actor Kartik Aaryan. The actor revealed that she had been attracted to Kartik before they started filming for the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. Reportedly, Kartik had been delighted to hear this and could not stop blushing on knowing this.

Ananya Panday recently took to her Instagram and had shared a cute photo with Kartik Aaryan as she reminisced her first day of shoot on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh. In it, the two are seen looking at each other lovingly by the poolside. What also caught the attention of fans is that Ananya revealed through the caption that she has found the ‘only’ person who talks more than she does. Furthermore, she also shared that Pati Patni Aur Woh is just a week away from its release and she recollects how the journey began from the first day itself. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh will release in theaters on December 6, 2019.

Take a look at the post:

