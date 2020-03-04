Ananya Panday Is All Smiles As She Strikes A Pose With A Fan In Peach Dress, See Pic

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is just two films old and she has already made her way into the hearts of the audience and fans with her innocence and graceful acting skills. The actor receives immense love and praises on social media too as she is quite active on the different platforms. Recently, a fan account of Ananya Panday shared a picture featuring the actor with a fan.

Interestingly, the fan page, by the username ananyapanday_0, shared an image in its feed. Ananya Panday is seen wearing a peach colour full-sleeves bodycon dress. With an all smiling face, she poses with a fan, who is standing beside her.

See Ananya Panday's photo below:

Ananya Panday seems to be quite popular on social media as in a short span of time she has won million hearts. There are multiple fan page accounts of the SOTY 2 actor, which feature her portraits and BTS pictures and videos. These fan page accounts keep updating about Ananya's whereabouts.

Upcoming projects

Ananya Panday, who was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh along with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, is currently gearing up for her multiple upcoming releases. A couple of weeks back, Ananya announced her project with south star Vijay Deverakonda. Reportedly, she has started shooting for the film and a few pictures from the sets have also surfed online. Apart from this, she will soon share the screen space with Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter in Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli.

