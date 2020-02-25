Take Cues From Ananya Panday On Style Evolution From A Girl-next-door To A Superstar

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who recently bagged many awards for her debut, has left a lasting impression on the audience with her performance. Apart from her acting skills and public appearance, Ananya Panday's style file has also caught the attention of many. From donning a casual look to slaying in shimmery outfits, the actor has never shied away from highlighting her fashion statements. Here are a few pictures of Ananya Panday that proves that her style game is setting goals day by day.

Ananya's style evolution

Ananya Panday shared the below picture after a few days of the release of her debut film Student Of The Year 2. She is seen posing with her girl gang in a pair of black velvet pants with a white crop top. She also added sunglasses to her overall look.

In the below picture, Ananya Panday wore a red full-sleeves polka dots dress. She also matched a pair of red heels with her dress. To keep it casual, Ananya opted for a nude make-up for her outfit.

During the promotional events of her last release, Pati Patni Aur Woh along with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday grabbed the spotlight for her style game. She wore the outfit in the below picture for a ramp walk with her co-stars. The shimmery golden and blue colour outfit bagged love from her fans.

Ananya's social media feed reflects her inner Desi Girl as in many of her pictures she is featured in traditional dresses. For the below picture, Ananya opted a black lehenga-choli. The small colourful designs on the black outfit make it more beautiful. Keeping the jewellery minimal for the attire, Ananya matched a pair of chandler silver earrings.

Image Source: Ananya Panday Instagram