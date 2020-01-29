The Debate
Ananya Panday Proves Her Fun Side With These Quirky Captions On Social Media

Bollywood News

Ananya Panday was last seen in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. She is very popular on social media for her witty captions. Read on to know more details.

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday debuted into Bollywood with Karan Johar’s teen drama flick, Student Of The Year 2. She quickly became popular among the youth across the country. She is currently riding high on the success of her last film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

ALSO READ | Ishaan Khatter Misses Ananya Panday As He Jams In A BTS For 'Khaali Peeli'

Ananya Panday is quite popular on social media as well. She is known for her quirky captions that fans have been loving. If you have been looking to upgrade your caption game, then here is your inspiration.

Ananya Panday’s most quirky and funniest captions

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday Reveals Chunky Panday's True Name And It Is Hard To Guess

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram Banter Will Remind You Of Your Girl Squad

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday Gives Bold And Edgy Fashion Goals With These Outfits, See Pics

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
