Did Kartik Aaryan Term Pati Patni Aur Woh Co-star Ananya Panday His 'personal Life'?

In Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan aka Chintu Tyagi is smitten by Ananya Panday’s character Tapasya. This, despite him being married to Bhumi Pednekar aka Vedika. While that is his love life in reel life, has Kartik got smitten by Ananya in real life too? If the grapevine is to be believed, the duo is much more than ‘just friends’, though they have been denying the rumours till now. However, when asked about the dating rumours with Ananya recently, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star had an interesting answer. He neither confirmed nor denied the buzz, saying he did not wish to talk about his ‘personal life.’

In a recent interview with a tabloid, Kartik Aaryan was asked if he was dating Ananya Panday. The Luka Chuppi star replied that he did not wish to talk about his ‘personal life.’ Now, fans of the on-screen pair might get excited with him mentioning Ananya in his ’personal life’ and at the same time, without offering any denial. Kartik also said in the interview, there are ‘new rumours’ every day, something that he felt happened when two actors are seen together.

Recently, Ananya too was asked about the dating rumours with Kartik. She, too, had denied it and said that she was too thick-skinned to be affected by it. She had also added that their friendship is real life had helped bring their chemistry out on screen convincingly.

Before Ananya

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan was linked to Sara Ali Khan. The duo had worked together on Imtiaz Ali’s next film, a sequel to the Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone-starrer Love Aaj Kal. The buzz over their relationship had started even before the film had gone on floors. This was after Sara on Koffee with Karan had revealed she wants to date Kartik. However, if the latest rumour mills are to be believed, the duo parted ways. Their movie is gearing up for release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Meanwhile, Pati Patni Aur Woh is hitting the screens on December 6. The comedy has been helmed by Mudassar Aziz. The film, a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, is produced by T-Series and BR Studios.

