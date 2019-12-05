Ananya Panday Wants To Raid This Bollywood Celeb's Wardrobe; Her Answer Will Surprise You

Ananya Panday has become a fashion idol for many youngsters today. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor who made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Student of the Year 2 this year has already won many hearts. Her quirky fashion looks and her colourful dresses paired with some glamorous photoshoots have helped her become one of the most promising upcoming faces in the fashion industry.

Ananya Panday recently graced the red carpet of the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards and interacted with the media as well. She was awarded the title of Emerging Face of Fashion for the year. In a video that surfaced online, Anaya is seen talking about her fashion and when asked whose wardrobe she would like to raid. Watch the video to know her answer.

ALSO READ:Alia Bhatt Or Ananya Panday: Who Slayed The Black And Pink Outfit Better?

See video

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday's & Kriti Sanon's Fashionable Takes On The Colour Yellow

In the video, Ananya explained that she would like to raid Karan Johar’s wardrobe because he has a great collection of bags, sunglasses and shoes. She said she would like to raid his wardrobe all day every day for the collection of accessories that he possesses. In the video, Anaya Panday was asked if she feels pressured to keep up with the style as she hasn’t even been in the industry for a year. Ananya replied that she doesn’t feel pressured, in fact, she is glad that she has people around her who let her be herself. She also spoke about how she never thought she would like wearing leather type material in a dress, but she liked it when she wore it to the event.

Ananya Panday will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is releasing on December 6, 2019. She will be seen playing the role of Woh, while Kartik plays the Pati and Bhumi Pednekar plays the role of Patni. She is also slated to star opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli, which is lasted to release in June next year.

ALSO READ: 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Actor Ananya Panday Is In Awe Of Kartik Aaryan's Way With Monologues

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan Posts Pic With A Cheeky Caption, Fans Call It The 'Ananya Panday Effect'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.