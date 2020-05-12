Ananya Panday Receives Customised Video From Sister Rysa, Says 'Obsessed With This Edit'

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday may be the toast of the town, because of her successful debut, but it looks like there is another star in the making in the Panday house. Ananya Panday's little sis Rysa Panday has often grabbed the headlines for her different skills. Recently, Ananya Panday also gave a sneak-peek into Rysa's video editing skills as she received a customised video from her. Read on to know what she liked the most in the video.

READ | Ananya Panday And Rysa Panday Are Sister Goals, And Here's Proof

Interestingly, the SOTY 2 actor took to her Instagram and shared a video made by Rysa Panday on her feed. In the video, Rysa picked some stunning and adorable BTS videos of Ananya Panday's photoshoots and childhood diaries. Through transitions, Rysa filmed the journey of her elder sister in the one-minute-twenty-six-seconds long video. Showering love on her little sis, Ananya Panday Instagrammed the video and wrote a caption that read, 'Play Date 🧸 / I’m obsessed w this song and edit made by my suppa talented baby sister @rysapanday 🥺❤️'. Many of Ananya Panday's fans also praised the editing skills of Rysa and wrote a few words of appeciation in the comments section. Many of them flooded it with heart and fire emoticons.

Check out the video below:

READ | Ananya Panday Bakes Cookies With Sister Rysa Panday On 'Janta Curfew' Sunday, See Pic

Well, this is not the first time when the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has went all hearts for her little sister. Earlier in January 2020, Ananya Panday re-shared a photo of Rysa on her Instagram story session. In the photo, Rysa Panday can be seen in a runner's outfit flaunting a medal which she apparently won for running a marathon on Sunday morning. Ananya Panday shared her mother Bhavana Panday's Instagram post that had the caption, 'So proud of you my baby girl !!! Ran'.

READ | Ananya Panday And Her Sister Rysa Panday Show Fans How They Are #quarantinedbutnotconfined

Talking about the professional front, the last release of the 21-year-old actor was a commercially hit, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan. She will soon romance Ishaan Khatter on-screen for a rom-com flick Khaali Peeli, which will be directed by debutante Maqbool Khan. Fans have been excited ever since the project was announced to witness the fresh pairing of Khatter and Panday. The film will have a June 2020 release. The first look of the Maqbool Khan directorial was released earlier in January.

READ | Ananya Panday Is All Hearts As She Cheers For Little Sister Rysa Panday's Mumbai Marathon Run

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.