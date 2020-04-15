Ananya Panday Recalls Her First Day On The Sets Of 'Student Of The Year 2', Read Here

Ananya Panday made her debut with the film Student Of The Year 2. She cherishes her days from her first film. The actor is now a popular face in the Bollywood industry. She is very well known for her statements and her fashion sense. Recently, the actor spoke to a leading daily and she remembered her days from two years back when Ananya Panday faced the camera for the first time.

What Ananya Panday had to say about Student Of The Year 2?

Ananya revealed that about three years ago, she auditioned for a film. Even though she was uncertain about the film, she was still confident about herself. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor said that she was constantly in touch with the director of the film after the audition but was still unsure if she got selected for the part.

She said that she was in touch with Punit Malhotra but he was nervous and he did not know what was to be done. Ananya further added that during that time, she also got into a college and was confused whether she should go for it or not.

The SOTY2 actor spoke about the very first shot of her life. She said that it was on April 7, when the team had gone to Mussorie to prep up before starting the shoot. Ananya revealed that the first shot was supposed to be for the song Jatt Ludhiyane Da. She added that the director Punit Malhotra promised the trio individual shots so that they always remember their first shot.

Ananya Pandey felt that the shot was cancelled due to the rains but the director made sure that the shooting continued indoors. She further mentioned that for the scene, she was supposed to climb down a flight of stairs while recording herself singing on a phone. She said that her mother Bhavana and designer Manish Malhotra were present there and they made it special for her.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film received a positive response from the audiences. Ananya Panday was gearing up for her upcoming film Khali Peeli. The film is directed by Maqbool Khan. Khali Peeli will also feature Ishaan Khatter in the lead role.

