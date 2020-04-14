Ananya Panday Spills Beans On Ishaan Khatter, Her Favourite Films & More During Insta Live

Ananya Panday recently spent time with her fans on social media amidst this lockdown. During this interaction, Ananya revealed a lot of things about herself to her fans. Amidst the ongoing lockdown, Ananya Panday is spending time with her parents and sister Rysa in Mumbai.

Ananya Panday interacts with fans amidst lockdown

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has led to a nationwide lockdown. This lockdown has halted all TV and movie shoots and has led celebrities to practice complete self-isolation. Hence celebrities are staying relevant with the help of social media and interacting with their fans.

Also read | Has Ananya Panday Taken A Dig At Trolls With Her Cryptic 'not Making Sense' Post?

Recently, actor Ananya Panday joined this bandwagon and spilled some beans about herself while interacting with her fans. During her social media interaction, Ananya Panday revealed that her favourite city to live in is Mumbai. But she also revealed that she cannot speak Marathi fluently yet.

Many people are aware of this, that Ananya Panday is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday. But this young starlet considers her mother Bhavana Panday her inspiration and not her actor father. Talking about her favourite things to shop, Ananya Panday said that she loves to do grocery shopping and pick up all of her favourite food items.

Also read | Kiara Advani Vs Ananya Panday: Who Slayed The Neon Outfit Better?

While talking about the film industry, Ananya Panday has a major crush on singer Justin Bieber and actors Ryan Gosling and Zac Efron. Shutter Island, Kill Bill, and Fightclub are her favourite Hollywood movies and Aankhen, Silsila, and Andaaz Apna Apna are her favourite Bollywood movies. During this social media interaction, Ananya also revealed that Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh are her favourite Bollywood actors.

Amidst this lockdown, the SOTY2 actor is spending is hooked on the app QuizUp and working on her general knowledge through the app. During the interaction, Ananya Panday also addressed the dating rumours between her and her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishan Khatter. She said that they both share similar interests and their upcoming film is very special for them.

Also read | Arjun Kapoor Tries To Pull Ananya Panday's Leg With His Witty Comment; See Here

Also read | Ananya Panday's Video Call With Her Friend Turns Into A Photoshoot Session; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.